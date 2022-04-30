500 block of Mifflin St. closed after porch collapse, at least three injured

MADISON (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding after a porch collapsed outside a home on Mifflin Street Saturday, according to the Madison Police Department.
Officers and crews with the Madison Fire Department were called to a home on the 500 block of Mifflin St. around 11:45 a.m.
At least three people were injured. Madison Police say that it is still unclear what caused the collapse.
The 500 block of Mifflin St. will be closed as crews respond.
People are gathered at homes along Mifflin St. today as part of the "Mifflin Street Student Block Party."
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
