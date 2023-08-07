$500K bail set for Marshall man authorities say fired at officer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bail was set at $500,000 for a jailed Marshall man who authorities say tried to rob a liquor store and then shot at a pursuing police officer.

Court records show Jeremy Wilz, 21, is charged with misdemeanors crimes of retail theft, battery and obstructing an officer.

But Wilz was also charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Authorities said Wilz took liquor bottles out of a Plaza Drive store in Marshall last week. Store surveillance video obtained by 27 News shows a clerk wrestling with Wilz outside the store and stopping him from taking the merchandise.

The clerk also was able to take a handgun away from Wilz.

The store surveillance video shows Wilz went back into the store and vaulted the counter and fought the clerk to get the gun back before being pushed out of the business.

Court records state Wilz was on a motorized scooter and being chased by law enforcement officers. Wilz abandoned the scooter and ran, firing at a Marshall Police officer in the process, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint states Wilz pointed the gun directly at the officer from no more than 10 feet away. The complaint states another officer heard the gunshot and saw the officer in confrontation with Wilz go down as though they'd been shot.

No one was hit when Wilz fired.

Wilz's attorney, Assistant Wisconsin Public Defender Adam Welch said Wilz fired the gunshot into the air and not at the officer. Welch proposed $5,000 bail for Wilz.

However, Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson said even if Wilz had fired a wild, errant gunshot without aiming at police, that act was still extraordinarily risky with a pursuit taking place.

Hanson agreed with Assistant Dane County District Attorney Tomas Valerio's proposal of $500,000 bail. Hanson said Wilz's case qualified to have the level of danger Wilz could represent be a factor in the bail decision as the result of bail reform passed by state voters earlier this year.

A third-party evaluation of bail for Wilz originally recommended to the court he be released on a signature bond. While Wilz has previously been criminally charged, he's been convicted of no crimes.

The public safety assessment of Wilz's risk factors was revised during Monday's court hearing to recommend cash bail.

At a court hearing later this month, Wilz will have an opportunity to ask for a modification of his bail.