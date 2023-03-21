50s return to the forecast this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - For only the second time this year, temps will hit the 50° this afternoon.
However, it'll be a bit breezy keeping wind chills in the mid 40s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies will give way to a few, spotty, light rain showers this evening or tonight.
Light rain chances continue Wednesday morning with cloudy skies and mild weather in the low 50s again in the afternoon. A rain to snow mix is likely Wednesday night into early Thursday with sunshine returning in the afternoon with temps in the mid 40s. Dry through Friday in the mid 40s.
There is a chance for light snow Friday night into Saturday morning with an inch or two of slush possible, but that might miss us to the south and east.