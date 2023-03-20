50s return with mostly rain chances

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Our warming trend continues through mid-week, and it brings the chance for mostly rain this week.
Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s overnight with mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles/flurries may fall out of the sky tonight, but it would not amount to anything. We should stay dry into Tuesday as we warm to near 50° by the afternoon. When the sun sets tomorrow, rain chances will increase through Tuesday night before ending Wednesday morning. A light wintry mix will be possible at times closer to central Wisconsin.
Another chance for rain will pick up Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. This one will have a better chance for all of us to see a wintry mix late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. We'll start to dry out through Thursday with some sunshine and cooler temperatures into Friday. Friday night, we'll be monitoring the chance for snow, but right now, it want to stay to our southeast.