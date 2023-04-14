51-year-old bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by SUV in Windsor

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE THIS MORNING INTO EARLY THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... Continue to see elevated fire weather conditions late this morning through early evening due to the combination of very warm temps, gusty south winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, and very low relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent across most of southern WI. Avoid burning outdoors on today, and check the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn bans.