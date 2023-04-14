 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE THIS MORNING INTO EARLY
THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

Continue to see elevated fire weather conditions late this morning
through early evening due to the combination of very warm temps,
gusty south winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, and very
low relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent across most of
southern WI.

Avoid burning outdoors on today, and check the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn
bans.

51-year-old bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by SUV in Windsor

Ambulance generic
WINDSOR (WKOW) — A bicyclist was seriously hurt after being hit by an SUV in Windsor Thursday evening.

Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies responded to the crash at CTH V and Martha Lane around 7 p.m.

A westbound SUV struck a 51-year-old bicyclist who was traveling the same way.

The bicyclist has "serious injuries" and was taken to a local hospital by Deforest EMS. The 35-year-old driver of the SUV and her passenger were unhurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

