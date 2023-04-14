51-year-old bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by SUV in Windsor

WINDSOR (WKOW) — A bicyclist was seriously hurt after being hit by an SUV in Windsor Thursday evening.
Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said deputies responded to the crash at CTH V and Martha Lane around 7 p.m.
A westbound SUV struck a 51-year-old bicyclist who was traveling the same way.
The bicyclist has "serious injuries" and was taken to a local hospital by Deforest EMS. The 35-year-old driver of the SUV and her passenger were unhurt.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.