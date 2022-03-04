51-year-old Hill Point man dies from his injuries after crash in Bear Creek

BEAR CREEK (WKOW) -- A 51-year-old Hill Point man died from his injuries after a vehicle crash in Bear Creek Friday morning, according to a press release by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister of the Sauk County Sheriff's Department.
Shortly after 6 a.m., Sauk County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle crash on County Road GG east of County Road G in the township of Bear Creek. When personnel arrived at the scene, they found a 2006 Chevrolet Impala suspended in the tree line.
The driver was treated by EMS before he was taken to UW-Madison Hospital via Medflight. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the man was pronounced deceased.
Sauk County Sheriff's deputies investigated the scene, and the initial investigation shows that the Impala was traveling east on County Road GG just past the entrance to White Mound County Park when the driver lost control and left the roadway on the south side of the road.
The vehicle then struck several trees, sustaining heavy front end damage before coming to rest in the tree line. It did not appear the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to have been a factor.
The name of the man involved is being withheld pending notification of the family.
The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at the scene were members of the Plain Fire Department, Plain EMS and UW Medflight.