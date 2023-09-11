51-year-old man dies during IRONMAN Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 51-year-old man died while participating in the IRONMAN Wisconsin triathlon Sunday, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
In a Facebook post Sunday night, officials said a racer looked like they needed support during the bike portion of the course.
Sheriff's office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said Monday a 51-year-old man "suffered a medical event" in Cross Plains.
An off-duty police officer and race staff member gave immediate medical attention before EMS took him to the hospital, where he died.
IRONMAN Wisconsin shared its "deepest condolences with the family and friends of the athlete" and said it will continue to offer them support during this "very difficult time."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.