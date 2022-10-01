51-year-old Reedsburg man dies in tractor accident

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- A 51-year-old Reedsburg man is dead after a tractor accident in Reedsburg, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said dispatch received a call of a tractor accident Friday around 4:45 p.m. in the area of S. Dewey Avenue in Reedsburg.
Meister said the 51-year-old driver appears to have been driving a tractor on a property when he was "thrown from the tractor" and sustained fatal injuries.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County Coroner's Office.
The man's name is not being released at this time.