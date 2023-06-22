53-year-old dies in crash involving motorcycle in Janesville

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A crash in Janesville involving a motorcycle was deadly, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
The crash caused lane closures on Wisconsin 11 from around 4:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. while crews responded, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Sergeant Michael Schauer said an SUV traveling east on Wisconsin 11 crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle traveling west head-on.
The driver of the motorcycle, only identified as a 53-year-old, died at the scene despite life saving efforts.
A passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Schauer said the driver of the SUV was arrested on homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, second offense OWI cause injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.