54 points and a Culver's shout out becomes 54,000 diaper donation to Milwaukee nonprofit

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Giannis Antetokounmpo's incredible over 50-point performance brought the Bucks back for a win against the Clippers.
In his postgame interview, Antetokounmpo said he was going to celebrate by ordering 50 Culver's burgers and enjoying as many as he could, with the rest going to his dog.
Now, the beloved Wisconsin fast food chain is taking it one step further.
Not only are they offering to put the ButterBurgers on the house, but they're going to donate to a cause close to Antetokounmpo and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger.
In a press release, Culver's announced it's pledging a donation of 54,000 diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.
Some Milwaukee restaurants updated their marquees, announcing the donation. Culver's says they're not sure where Antetokounmpo will visit to get his burgers, but all restaurants are prepared.