59-year-old Argyle woman cut across neck, suspect arrested

Lafayette County Sheriff's Office

ARGYLE, Wis. (WKOW) — The Lafayette Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody because he's suspected of cutting a woman across the neck with a kitchen knife. 

Sheriff Reg Gill said deputies went to a home on Railroad Street in Argyle after getting a 911 call that a 59-year-old woman was "cut with a knife." Upon arrival, deputies realized the cut was across her neck and hands. She also had "superficial puncture wounds." 

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. 

Gill said a suspect was taken into custody at the scene, 32-year-old Joseph Wallgren. He is expected to be charged with attempted homicide.

Gill said this was an "isolated incident" and the public isn't in any danger. 

