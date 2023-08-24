$5K Bail set for former pastor accused of sexually assaulting child

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bail was set at $5,000 cash for the former Madison pastor accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Robert Stine, the former pastor of Midvale Baptist Church, is charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault by a child care provider.

According to a criminal complaint, Stine is accused of sexually assaulting a girl at the church's day camp. She was 10 years old at the time.

Stine appeared in court for the first time where the judge set his bail to $5,000.

As part of Stine's bail conditions, the judge forbade him from having unsupervised contact with unrelated minors. He's also banned from having any contact with the victim or her family.

Prosecutors and Stine's defense had already agreed on bail conditions before the appearance.

Stine posted bail and is expected back in court for a status hearing on Sept. 15, 2023.