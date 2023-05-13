5th annual Remember Me Red Run benefits Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WKOW) -- People laced up their tennis shoes Saturday to raise money for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin at the annual Remember Me Red Run.
The run was at Bailey’s Run Vineyard in New Glarus.
Janet Kuehl, the owner of the vineyard, has been hosting the race for five years to help people impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia.
In addition to the 5K run and walk, there was also a silent auction, a raffle, live music and free beer.
"We are not like any other fun run or walk that you've ever participated in," Kuehl said. "We really focus heavily on the fun aspect. At Bailey's Run, our tagline is: 'We are where one goes to have fun,' and that means in any aspect of anything that we do here."
The event raised $26,000 last year. This year, the goal was to beat that total.