6 arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia Co.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested six people Monday after being led on a chase earlier that day.
Sheriff Roger Brandner said his office was told about a stolen vehicle traveling on HWY 33 in Caledonia around 8 a.m.
A sheriff's office detective found the stolen Jeep and two other vehicles that appeared to be traveling together as they were leaving a gas station on HWY 33. As the detective followed the vehicles on I-90/94, Brandner said they were being driven recklessly at high rates of speed.
When law enforcement tried to pull over the stolen Jeep, the driver sped away. After a pursuit, the Jeep struck a tire deflation device and went into a ditch. The two people inside it ran into a field near Windsor.
Later, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle in the area. The suspects were found inside and arrested.
Columbia County deputies also arrested the drivers of the other two vehicles after being led on a chase. Bradner said one of the vehicles the suspects were driving was stolen and the other was suspected to be stolen.
Bradner said six males -- ages 16 to 23 -- were arrested. He said all of them were from the Chicago, Illinois area.