 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, and Walworth.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

6 arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia Co.

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbia County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested six people Monday after being led on a chase earlier that day.

Sheriff Roger Brandner said his office was told about a stolen vehicle traveling on HWY 33 in Caledonia around 8 a.m.

A sheriff's office detective found the stolen Jeep and two other vehicles that appeared to be traveling together as they were leaving a gas station on HWY 33. As the detective followed the vehicles on I-90/94, Brandner said they were being driven recklessly at high rates of speed.

When law enforcement tried to pull over the stolen Jeep, the driver sped away. After a pursuit, the Jeep struck a tire deflation device and went into a ditch. The two people inside it ran into a field near Windsor.

Later, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle in the area. The suspects were found inside and arrested.

Columbia County deputies also arrested the drivers of the other two vehicles after being led on a chase. Bradner said one of the vehicles the suspects were driving was stolen and the other was suspected to be stolen.

Bradner said six males -- ages 16 to 23 -- were arrested. He said all of them were from the Chicago, Illinois area.

Tags

Recommended for you