6 injured in Waukesha County industrial fire, shelter in place ordered

EAGLE, WI (WKOW) — Six people were treated for injuries after an explosion and fire at a Waukesha County construction company.
During a press conference, Matt Haerter, with the South East Incident Management Team said three civilians and three firefighters were hurt from the fire, mostly from heat exhaustion. One civilian was hospitalized with serious injuries; the rest were treated on scene.
Officials learned of the explosion and fire at Summerset Marine Construction around 7:45 a.m. Firefighters confirmed there were flames when they got there and evacuated the building. A nearby elementary school and the entire industrial park were also evacuated.
There is also a shelter in place order for those within a mile of the fire. The order asks that people stay in their home with the windows closed and keep air conditioning units off. The official said there is no danger to the community in regards to hazardous materials; it is a smoke issue.
The fire is classified as a defensive fire, which means first responders are not able to go into the building. The official said there was a significant structural collapse to the building's metal frame before firefighters could arrive.
Haerter stated that water is an issue, with limited fire hydrants in the area. The water being used to fight this fire has to be moved by tankers.
The fire is a 5th alarm on the MABAS system, so units from Kenosha and Washington are assisting with tankers for water. First responders are also utilizing water from the municipal water system and two area lakes.
Haerter expects crews to be fighting the fire for another eight hours.