6 Wis. elected officials found in far-right extremist group database

MADISON (WKOW) -- A leaked report released Wednesday named six local elected officials from Wisconsin among the hundreds of members of government, law enforcement and military as having signed up at some point for the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government group associated with the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
The Anti-Defamation League confirmed to 27 News its organization found the following people in the Oath Keepers' database:
- Gary Halverson: Alderman – Madison, WI
- Stan Wekkin: Village President – Village of North Hudson, WI
- Randy McHugh: Village Trustee – Village of Sullivan, WI
- Darla LeClair: Vice President – City Council of Two Rivers, WI
- Rodney Stanek: Village Board Trustee – Village of Holmen, WI
- Rick Richard: District 8 County Supervisor – Rock County Board
The ADL acknowledged being in the Oath Keepers' database "is not proof that they were or are still an Oath Keeper, that they hold or held all or some of Oath Keeper ideology or viewpoints, or that they ever actively participated in Oath Keeper activities."
Madison Alder Gary Halverson responded to a 27 News inquiry about his name on the database. In an email, Halverson responded, "I joined without vetting the organization. I thought I joined an organization that welcomed veterans who cared about our democracy. I was misled and I terminated the membership two months later in Aug 2020."
Village of Sullivan trustee Randy McHugh referred 27 News to his statement in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for his response, which read "'I don't label groups, except the media and I label you as slime,' McHugh said. "My official statement is this is a joke, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is a joke.'"
WKOW also reached out for comment to Richard but had not heard back at the time of publication.