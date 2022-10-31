 Skip to main content
60-year-old woman hit by car while biking in Green County

CLARNO, Wis. (WKOW) — The Green County Sheriff's Office said a 60-year-old woman biking was hurt when hit by a car over the weekend. 

Patrol Sergeant Zack Degner said it happened on Sunday around 12:50 p.m. in the town of Clarno. 

Investigators found a car being driven by a 16-year-old on southbound Haddinger Road failed to stop at a stop sign, causing her to hit a 60-year-old biker who was turning onto the roadway. 

The woman was hurt, but Degner did not report if she needed to be hospitalized. The 16-year-old was cited for traffic violations and given a court date. 

