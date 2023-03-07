600 block of State Street evacuated for gas leak

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the 600 block of State Street Tuesday morning while the agency addresses a gas leak.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster told 27 News a report of a gas leak came in around 9:35 a.m.
She said someone hit a gas line in a building on State Street.
Gas has been shut off to the building and crews are currently ventilating it. Schuster said MGE has been notified.
Schuster said traffic is still shut down to the 600 block of State Street and the public should avoid the area.