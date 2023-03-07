600 block of State Street evacuated Tuesday morning after gas leak

MADISON (WKOW) — The 600 block of State Street was closed to traffic Tuesday morning while the Madison Fire Department addressed a gas leak.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster told 27 News a report of a gas leak came in around 9:35 a.m.
She said someone hit a gas line while working on a building on State Street.
Nearby businesses and properties were evacuated, and fire crews shut off gas to the building.
The 600 block was closed to traffic and people were asked to avoid the area while crews were on scene.
The area was closed for around an hour while crews ventilated the building.