60s and 70s through the forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - The 60s are back today, and the 70s will return tomorrow. More spring-like weather will stick around for a while as we track a few rain chances.
Temperatures will drop from the lower 60s this afternoon to the upper 30s overnight. Tomorrow will feature a lot of sunshine, calm winds and high temperatures hitting the lower 70s. Clouds will increase again Thursday night as we track a small rain chance into early Friday. The chance for showers and a thunderstorm or two will stay mostly to our north, and it will taper into Friday afternoon.
Saturday is Wisconsin's fishing opener, and it will be a remarkable day to spend outside. Expect a good amount of sunshine again as we warm into the lower 70s, and Sunday will be fairly similar, as well. Beginning Sunday afternoon, we'll track the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms through the beginning of next week as we enter into a more unsettled weather pattern. Even with these rain chances, temperatures should still remain in the 60s and 70s.