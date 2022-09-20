61-year-old Stoughton man dead after single-vehicle crash in rural Rock Co.

PORTER (WKOW) — A 61-year-old Stoughton man is dead after his vehicle hit a tree in rural Rock County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Sergeant Josh Lund said deputies were dispatched to the area of N. Casey Road about a mile north of W. CTH M around 2 p.m. Edgerton fire and EMS also responded.
Lund said investigation shows a black 2021 Ford Ranger was northbound on N. Casey when the vehicle drifted across the road, entered the ditch and hit a tree.
The driver was wearing his seatbelt and had to be removed from the truck by deputies.
Even though deputies immediately began performing lifesaving measures, Lund said the man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The man’s identity will be released after his autopsy in Madison, though Lund said the man is from rural Stoughton.
The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash.
No further information is available at this time.