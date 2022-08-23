66-year-old woman suffers head, neck injuries in fall at Devil's Lake State Park

DEVIL'S LAKE (WKOW) — A Texas woman is in serious to critical condition after a fall at Devil's Lake State Park Monday.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden Mike Green said a 66-year-old woman from Texas was sitting on a rock on the park's East Bluff when she fell about 15 feet.
Green said the woman suffered head and neck injuries and was taken to the hospital by Med Flight. He said her last known condition was serious to critical.
Green said the woman's rescue was led by Baraboo Fire Department and Baraboo EMS Rope Rescue team.