69-year-old Hillpoint man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Mauston

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- A 69-year-old Hillpoint man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Saturday, according to the City of Mauston.
In a Facebook post, Mauston Police Chief Michael D. Zilisch said the Juneau County Communications Center received a call about a car versus pedestrian crash on State HWY 82/Grayside Avenue near the Maple Drive intersection.
When EMS got to the scene, they learned that the 69-year-old man had been crossing Grayside Avenue when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
Bystanders in the area tried to help him, too.
The man was taken to the Mile Bluff Medical Center and then later flown to the UW Hospital for further care.
The driver -- a 61-year-old Mauston woman -- remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement, according to Zilisch.
Zilisch said that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The roadway was closed for four and a half hours during the investigation.
The names of those involved in the incident will not be released at this time.