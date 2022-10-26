7 tips from UW Health to stay safe on Halloween

MADISON (WKOW) — For most kids, Halloween is a time of candy and costumes, tricks and thrills.
Despite the joy that comes with the holiday, health experts warn there are dangers that could land a child in the emergency room.
Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel with UW Health Kids said kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day.
“Kids love this time of year. It can be an important part of their childhood, but it can also be dangerous,” Kuehnel said. “With more people likely out celebrating than there have been the last few years, it is especially important for parents and families to think about safety.”
In an effort to keep kids safe and keep Halloween fun, UW Health is providing seven tips for families to follow:
- Drivers should slow down and be alert. Kids are excited on Halloween and may dart into the street.
- Turn on headlights early in the day to spot kids from further away.
- Trick-or-treaters should carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags and wear light colors to help kids see and be seen by drivers.
- Parents should join kids younger than age 12 for trick-or-treating.
- Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks.
- When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.
- Use face paints instead of masks when possible. Masks can limit children’s vision.