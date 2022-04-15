7 Wisconsin lawmakers among 398 members of Congress sanctioned by Russia

MADISON (WKOW) — Seven Wisconsin lawmakers are among the 398 members of Congress Russia sanctioned on April 13.
According to CNN, the sanctions are a retaliation against the blacklisting of hundreds of Russian lawmakers last month.
According to a statement from the Russian foreign ministry, the "mirror" sanctions include "the leadership and chairmen of the committees of the lower house of the American Congress."
For Wisconsin, sanctioned lawmakers include Michael Gallagher, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil, Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald, Mike Pocan and Ron Kind. The only Wisconsin congressperson not sanctioned is Gwen Moore.
Kind responded to the sanctions on Twitter Friday, calling it "a badge of honor" and promising to continue to stand up for Ukraine.
Looks like I'm on the list of Members of Congress being sanctioned by Putin. It's a badge of honor to be sanctioned by an international war criminal and I'll continue to stand up for democracy, freedom, and the people of Ukraine. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/VHzFycEXLU— Rep. Ron Kind (@RepRonKind) April 15, 2022
The list of lawmakers sanctioned could increase, the Russian foreign ministry statement indicates.
"Taking into account the constantly imposed U.S. sanctions, new announcements of Russian countermeasures are planned in the near future, involving an increase in the number of persons included in the 'stop list' and other response steps," the statement says.