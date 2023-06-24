 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect
through 11 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

7-year-old Fond du Lac child in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights generic
MGN

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 7-year-old boy was taken to Children's Hospital-Milwaukee after a traffic accident Friday. 

The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue responded to a report of a child being hit by a vehicle at 6:21 p.m. 

According to the Police Department, officers believe that the child was attempting to cross E. Pioneer Rd when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Fond du Lac man. 

The child was taken to the hospital by a Theda Star Medical helicopter with what are believed to be life-threatening issues. The driver was not hurt. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted an accident reconstruction at the scene to assist in the investigation of this accident. 

No further details are available at this time.

The 27 News team will update when more information is released. 



