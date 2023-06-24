7-year-old Fond du Lac child in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 7-year-old boy was taken to Children's Hospital-Milwaukee after a traffic accident Friday.
The Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue responded to a report of a child being hit by a vehicle at 6:21 p.m.
According to the Police Department, officers believe that the child was attempting to cross E. Pioneer Rd when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Fond du Lac man.
The child was taken to the hospital by a Theda Star Medical helicopter with what are believed to be life-threatening issues. The driver was not hurt.
The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted an accident reconstruction at the scene to assist in the investigation of this accident.
No further details are available at this time.
The 27 News team will update when more information is released.