 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Highest snow totals will range from Dodgeville and
Darlington to Madison to Sheboygan and Port Washington.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

7 Years Later: Activists continue calls for justice for Tony Robinson

  • Updated
Tony Robinson 5

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday marked seven years since a Madison police officer shot and killed 19-year-old Tony Robinson.

To honor Robinson and continue their calls for change, activists held a candlelight vigil Sunday night.

Tony Robinson 6

There, they chanted affirmations like 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Who's streets? Our streets.' Loved ones also gave speeches about Robinson.

Tony Robinson 2

Officer Matt Kenny shot Robinson seven times inside a home on Williamson Street in 2015.

Kenny was responding to reports that Robinson was jumping in front of cars. He said he fired his gun after Robinson attacked him in the stairway of the house.

When the shooting happened, the Dane County District Attorney decided not to pursue criminal charges against Kenny.

However, Robinson's family wants the case to be re-opened.

Tony Robinson 1

Tags

Recommended for you