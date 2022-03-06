7 Years Later: Activists continue calls for justice for Tony Robinson

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday marked seven years since a Madison police officer shot and killed 19-year-old Tony Robinson.
To honor Robinson and continue their calls for change, activists held a candlelight vigil Sunday night.
There, they chanted affirmations like 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Who's streets? Our streets.' Loved ones also gave speeches about Robinson.
Officer Matt Kenny shot Robinson seven times inside a home on Williamson Street in 2015.
Kenny was responding to reports that Robinson was jumping in front of cars. He said he fired his gun after Robinson attacked him in the stairway of the house.
When the shooting happened, the Dane County District Attorney decided not to pursue criminal charges against Kenny.
However, Robinson's family wants the case to be re-opened.