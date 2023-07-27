70-year-old Barneveld man dies after rear-ending semi in Iowa County

TOWN OF BRIGHAM, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 70-year-old Barneveld man is dead after a crash on HWY 18/151 Thursday morning, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Michael Peterson said the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near CTY T.

He said a truck heading eastbound on HWY 18/151 crashed into the back of a semi truck.

The truck's driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was unharmed.

The roadway was closed for around seven hours as crews responded to the crash.

The Iowa County area was facing extreme heat at the time of the crash, and Peterson said six first responders had to be treated for heat-related illness.