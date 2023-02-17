71-year-old Monroe woman dies after 2-vehicle crash in Rock Co.

AVON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Monroe woman died after getting into a crash in rural Rock County Friday morning, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Sergeant Josh Lund said deputies responded to report of a two-vehicle crash in Avon on Moraity Road around 8:30 a.m.
He said investigation shows that a Toyota Highlander, driven by a 71-year-old Monroe woman, was traveling eastbound on W. State HWY 81 when she lost control on the slippery shoulder.
The SUV slid across the centerline into an oncoming Kenworth semi truck driven by a 70-year-old from Capron, Illinois.
The vehicles crashed into each other and came to rest in the westbound lane of traffic.
Lund said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a few hours later. The Kenworth driver appeared to be uninjured and denied medical attention on scene.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The highway was closed for four hours due to the crash.
No charges or citations are expected. The incident is still under investigation.