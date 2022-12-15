75-year-old Richland Center man dies after driving car into creek

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) — A 75-year-old Richland Center man is dead after being found in a creek early Thursday morning.
The Richland County Sheriff's Office reports the office received a call around 2 a.m. about a man who was in a creek on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane. The caller said a car was also in the creek nearby.
A deputy and two Richland Center police officers responded to the scene and tried to save the man's life but were unsuccessful.
The man — identified as Werner Hudak — was pronounced dead at the scene.