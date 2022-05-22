75th Alice in Dairyland selected

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has selected the next Alice in Dairyland.
According to a news release, Taylor Schaefer of Franksville was selected at the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals held at the Monona Terrace this weekend.
Schaefer will work for the contract year as a full-time communications professional, where she will educate the public about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin.
“As a young exhibitor, I looked up to Alice for her contributions towards reconnecting consumers to producers and ability to foster positive relationships between urban and rural community members,” Schaefer said in the release. “As Alice, I will explore Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture industry and share my knowledge with audiences of all demographics across the state,” she added.
Schaefer studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she was involved in the Association of Women in Agriculture, Badger Dairy Club, and the University of Wisconsin Marching Band.
In May 2022, she earned bachelor’s degrees in animal sciences and life sciences communication and a certificate in digital studies.
She will begin her term as the 75th Alice in Dairyland on July 5, 2022.
She succeeds 74th Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls, who will continue her current term as the 74th Alice in Dairyland until the transition in July.