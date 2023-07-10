76th Alice in Dairyland introduces herself, stops by with Wisconsin-made ice cream

MADISON (WKOW) -- The newest Alice in Dairyland stopped by WKOW for the first time on Monday and brought along some sweet treats.
Ashely Hagenow is a recent graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she earned her bachelor's degree in agricultural communication and marketing, with minors in animal science, and agricultural and food business management.
"I'm originally from Poynette, Wisconsin, so not too far north here of Madison, and growing up I was very involved in organizations like 4-H and FFA, which really instilled my passion for agriculture," she told 27 News. "So far, it's been so much fun, and I can't wait for the journey ahead."
Ashley brought along some knowledge and a few samples of locally made ice cream and custard for National Ice Cream Month. According to Ashley, Wisconsin is home to more than 46 dairy plants that make frozen dairy products.
To help "scream" your support for ice cream, you can visit the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin website for recipe information, an ice cream quiz and an interactive map of ice cream shops in Wisconsin.