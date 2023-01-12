77-year-old hurt in attempted sexual assault on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — A man is in custody after police say he tried to sexually assault a 77-year-old woman late Wednesday night.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the assault took place off of E. Washington Ave. She said a man called 911 around 11:55 p.m. after hearing his neighbor calling for help.
When officers arrived, the suspect was still there.
Fryer said the victim and suspect know each other. Fryer said the victim allowed the suspect inside when he knocked on her door, asking for help.
The 77-year-old woman was hurt during the assault, according to Fryer.
The suspect, who Fryer identifies as Milton Hanger, 54, was arrested on several tentative charges, including first-degree sexual assault, physical abuse of an elderly person, false imprisonment, strangulation, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.