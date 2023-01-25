78-year-old arrested after stalking complaint at West Towne Mall

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department reports it's investigating a stalking complaint brought forward by an employee of a West Towne Mall department store employee.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman called police Saturday around 9 p.m. after a man repeatedly "positioned himself near her" while she was working.
Fryer said the man also knew personal information about the woman that she hadn't directly provided him.
Fryer said the man and woman don't know each other.
The man, who Fryer identifies as 78-year-old Terrance Edwards, of Madison, was arrested.