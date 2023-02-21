 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

79-year-old man last seen in East Troy found safe

Sidney Sr Hess

UPDATE (WKOW) — Sidney has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

(WKOW) — The Village of East Troy Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man. 

Police are searching for Sidney Sr. Hess, who was last seen in East Troy on North Street on Monday. 

Police say he is in a 2007 blue Chevrolet Impala with Wisconsin plates V3512X. The vehicle has Rhodes dealer placards on plate brackets. 

Police say Hess is known to frequent Milwaukee and Franklin and lakes to go to the George Webb Restaurant. 

Hess is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 lbs. He has white hair, a white beard and blue eyes. Police say he was last wearing a Green Bay Packers hat and jacket. 

