79-year-old man last seen in East Troy found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) — Sidney has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
(WKOW) — The Village of East Troy Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man.
Police are searching for Sidney Sr. Hess, who was last seen in East Troy on North Street on Monday.
Police say he is in a 2007 blue Chevrolet Impala with Wisconsin plates V3512X. The vehicle has Rhodes dealer placards on plate brackets.
Police say Hess is known to frequent Milwaukee and Franklin and lakes to go to the George Webb Restaurant.
Hess is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 lbs. He has white hair, a white beard and blue eyes. Police say he was last wearing a Green Bay Packers hat and jacket.