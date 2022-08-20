7th annual Ride Across Wisconsin underway

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- This weekend, groups are biking all the way from the Mississippi River to the Milwaukee River in honor of the 7th annual Ride Across Wisconsin.
The 235 mile route runs from La Crosse to Milwaukee, along the Elroy Sparta State Trail.
Some are making the entire trek Saturday, while others are making a two-day trip out of it with a stop overnight at the Wisconsin Dells.
The event is open to everyone from professional bikers to people who enjoy biking in their free time.
The goal is to raise money for the Wisconsin Bike Federation.
"The Wisconsin bike Fed is the statewide bicycling advocacy organization. We teach people how to ride safely. We encourage people to get on their bikes more often. And we also advocate for bike friendly laws and for money to go to trails and bike infrastructure projects," Kristin Finn, Executive Director of Wisconsin Bike Federation said.
There will be a finish line party at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee Sunday.