7th wet weekend in a row on track

MADISON (WKOW) - Though it won't be a washout, we'll be tracking a few showers and storms this weekend with our highest coverage Saturday night.
Still dry today with mostly to partly sunny conditions and temperatures in the low 80s. Isolated showers are possible tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Isolated shower and storm chances continue Saturday back in the low 80s.
Scattered showers and storms will likely develop late Saturday evening and overnight into daybreak Sunday before drying the rest of the day with temperatures in the upper 70s. A few more storms will be possible Sunday night, mainly farther south as the system exits our region.
Monday is dry and still warm around 80° with another quick-hitting system possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing a few more storm chances.