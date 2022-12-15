8 displaced after kitchen fire on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — The residents of two Madison households are displaced after a kitchen fire on the city's north side.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were dispatched to the area of Karstens Drive and Troy Drive for report of a fire around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Schuster said residents were making chicken on the stove and had a pan filled with cooking oil. They turned off the stove and left the pan on the burner before one adult went to lie down and another went to work.
Schuster said it's believed that one of the children got up to get a drink and turned the knobs on the stove because it was similar to their toys which also has knobs. The knob turned was for the burner the pot was on.
The child went back to bed, closed the door, and 10 minutes later, the family awoke to the sound of a smoke detector.
All three occupants escaped safely and called 911.
When medic and fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and heat in the apartment unit. They found and extinguished the fire on the stovetop, which had spread to the cabinets above.
Schuster said the apartment has extensive heat and smoke damage, and the damage estimates are around $100,000. The American Red Cross is helping a total of eight displaced people between the two households.
Schuster credited the closed bedroom door for keeping the family's safe. She said the motto "close before you doze" can help protect from smoke and toxic gases. Additionally, she said households with small children should install child-proof stove knobs.