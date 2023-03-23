 Skip to main content
8 people displaced after cooking fire at downtown Madison apartment

East Wash cooking fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Multiple people have been displaced following a cooking fire at an apartment building in downtown Madison.

The Madison Fire Department said it happened at The Valor on East Washington Avenue at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A residential fire alarm triggered the sprinkler system. And that put out the fire. 

MFD said the unit where the fire started, along with two others were damaged. That caused a total of eight people to be displaced.

The Red cross is working to help the residents find temporary housing. 

No injuries were reported. 

