8-year-old heart warrior shares story of survival, becomes a 27 News meteorologist for the day

MADISON (WKOW) -- As we near the end of American Heart Month, WKOW is highlighting a local heart warrior.
8-year-old Beckett Kidd was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, or HLHS. The mitral and atrial valves and the left ventricle didn't fully develop.
Beckett had his first open heart surgery at 6 days old, his second at 5 months old and his third at 3 years old. All of his surgeries were at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison.
He's now healthy and active, likes to wake surf, swim, cook, play video games and spend time with his family.
The Kidd family joined us for 27 News at 4 to share his heart journey and Beckett showed off his meteorology skills alongside Chief Meteorologist John Zeigler.