 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will support critical fire
weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon
into the early evening hours.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 20 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 to 27 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

80s now, wintry mix to end the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
temps

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

While they normally show up towards the end of April, the first 80s of the year have popped up across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday. We'll possibly slip into the 80s on Thursday but then things change... we could see snowflakes when we end the weekend.

The average first date for 80s across southern Wisconsin occurs around April 27th. Not even half way through the month, the first 80s of the year popped up across southern Wisconsin. 80s will pop up again on Thursday. 

The warmth coupled with the breezy southwesterly winds and low humidity is the reason why we'll keep our fire threat across the state high Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. If you don't have to be near a flame don't as a fire would spread quickly.

Looking towards the weekend, a low pressure system is going to move through and bring us rain/storms to start then snowflakes Sunday night. Don't worry -based on where we are at in the season, the snow will not stick around. You may just see some flakes flying Sunday night into Monday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you