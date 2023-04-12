80s now, wintry mix to end the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
While they normally show up towards the end of April, the first 80s of the year have popped up across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday. We'll possibly slip into the 80s on Thursday but then things change... we could see snowflakes when we end the weekend.
The average first date for 80s across southern Wisconsin occurs around April 27th. Not even half way through the month, the first 80s of the year popped up across southern Wisconsin. 80s will pop up again on Thursday.
The warmth coupled with the breezy southwesterly winds and low humidity is the reason why we'll keep our fire threat across the state high Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. If you don't have to be near a flame don't as a fire would spread quickly.
Looking towards the weekend, a low pressure system is going to move through and bring us rain/storms to start then snowflakes Sunday night. Don't worry -based on where we are at in the season, the snow will not stick around. You may just see some flakes flying Sunday night into Monday morning.