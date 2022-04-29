9.3M trees have been planted in Wisconsin as part of Gov. Evers' Trillion Tree Pledge

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that 9.3 million trees have been planted in Wisconsin since he committed to the Trillion Tree Pledge a year ago.
This announcement was made in celebration of Arbor Day and Forest Appreciation Week.
In 2021, Gov. Evers pledged to plant 75 million new trees in rural and urban areas and conserve 125,000 acres of forest in Wisconsin by 2030 in collaboration with public, private and non-governmental partners. Once all trees have been planted, it will result in nearly 29 million metric tons of carbon dioxide stored over the next 50 years. That's roughly equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide produced by 6 million cars in a year.
Gov. Evers said this gets Wisconsin closer to his goal of a "cleaner, healthier, and more resilient environment" for future Wisconsinites.
“Planting and conserving trees and forests is a simple and powerful tool for storing carbon and tackling climate change, and I’m excited about the progress we’ve made on Wisconsin’s pledge to plant 75 million trees by 2030,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsin’s pledge builds on the good work being done by the forestry community to help safeguard water resources, provide wildlife habitat, and support rural economies by sustainably managing Wisconsin’s 17 million acres of vast and valuable forests."
This pledge in a large part was made possible by the DNR, which provided more than half of the planted trees. DNR Secretary Preston Cole said that their hope is to use forests and trees as a 'nature-based solution' to combat climate change.
The DNR's website has additional information about the Trillion Tree Pledge.