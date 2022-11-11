9 cows die after loaded trailer tips over in northern Dodge County

CHESTER, Wis. (WKOW) — Nine cows have died after a cattle hauler "tipped over" in northern Dodge County.
According to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the crash took place around 9 p.m. Thursday.
He said the driver of a loaded cattle hauler pulled onto the shoulder of the northbound ramp of U.S. Highway 151, from State Highway 26, near Chester.
The shoulder was "soft," causing the trailer to slide down the embankment and eventually tip over onto its side.
Schmidt said the trailer had 38 cows in it at the time, nine of which died from injuries sustained when the trailer tipped.