9 people found connected to Adams County drug bust

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- Nine people were found in a Town of Dell Prairie home where the Adams County Sheriff's Office conducted a drug investigation.
Sheriff Brent York reported law enforcement conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of W 11th Ln., in the Town of Dell Prairie Thursday. In the search, authorities found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia, York said.
The Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Juneau County Sheriff's Office Special Tactics and Response Team (START), and Dells-Delton EMS assisted.
All nine people found at the home have been referred to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office for the following charge considerations:
24-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident:
Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Felony Bail Jumping
Possession of Methamphetamine
Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic
19-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident:
Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
Felony Bail Jumping (5 counts)
Possession of Methamphetamine
29-year-old Baraboo resident:
Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
Possession of Schedule II Narcotics
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Felony Bail Jumping
26-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident:
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
55-year-old Friendship resident:
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
Possession of Methamphetamine
Illegally Possessing a Prescription Drug Without a Prescription
Felony Bail Jumping
57-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident:
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
Possession of Methamphetamine
Illegally Possessing a Prescription Drug Without a Prescription
20-year-old Lyndon Station resident:
Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
Possession of Schedule II Narcotics
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Felony Bail Jumping
33-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident:
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
Felony Bail Jumping (4 counts)
29-year-old Wisconsin Dells resident:
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
Felony Bail Jumping (2 counts)
Three individuals are in the Adams County Jail.