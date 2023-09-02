 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

90s return for the holiday weekend

Badger Forecast
Alexis Clemons

MADISON (WKOW) - Another heat wave is upon us for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures should warm into the lower 90s this afternoon. If the temperature warms above 90 in Madison, Camp Randall will have recorded it's hottest game day. Humidity will at least be lower with a breeze out of the southwest, but still make sure to stay hydrated.

Low temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s over the next few days. Highs for Sunday and Monday will warm into the middle 90s. By Monday and Tuesday, a small heat index will return to the forecast, but it should stay below the triple digits.

Rain chances will be introduced to the forecast on Tuesday and stick with us through Wednesday night. That system is expected to cool temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s, but we'll still stay above average for a while.

