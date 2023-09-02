90s return for the holiday weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Another heat wave is upon us for the holiday weekend.
Temperatures should warm into the lower 90s this afternoon. If the temperature warms above 90 in Madison, Camp Randall will have recorded it's hottest game day. Humidity will at least be lower with a breeze out of the southwest, but still make sure to stay hydrated.
Low temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s over the next few days. Highs for Sunday and Monday will warm into the middle 90s. By Monday and Tuesday, a small heat index will return to the forecast, but it should stay below the triple digits.
Rain chances will be introduced to the forecast on Tuesday and stick with us through Wednesday night. That system is expected to cool temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s, but we'll still stay above average for a while.