911 dispatch centers across southern Wisconsin report dramatic uptick in 911 hang-up calls

IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Iowa County 911 dispatcher Taylor Cherek spends a lot of her time answering 911 calls during her shifts — that's expected. But just over the past year or so, more and more of those calls have been hang-ups.
Cherek says she gets at least 10 911 hang-up calls a day, and each one starts a chain of events that takes a considerable amount of time.
"First, we will attempt to call them back," Cherek said. "Then we leave them a voicemail. We can send them a text on our rapid SOS. And then we call them back two, three times. And then if they do not answer or respond to our text messages, we will send an officer out to their location to make sure everything is okay."
In Iowa County, 911 hang-up calls have spiked since just last year.
During the entirety of 2022, their office received 1330 hang-ups. In just the first five months of 2023, they've already received 1,182, and Cherek says they're becoming more and more frequent.
"It's frustrating for us. It's frustrating for the officers," Cherek said. "It's frustrating for everyone involved."
Dispatchers blame newly-implemented smartphone technology for the mishaps. Several smartphone providers have equipped their phones with automatic crash detection technology and features which make it easier to dial 911.
Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson says it almost always has to do with iPhone users holding down the power and volume buttons at the same time on accident. Peterson says it can be as easy as putting your phone in a cupholder causing the buttons to accidentally be pushed in.
And in a short-staffed department like theirs, that's a big issue.
"You may have two calls coming in — one hang-up and one with someone with a medical emergency calling," Peterson said. "You pick up that first call, and that's a 911 hang up, then that 911 medical emergency may roll over to another county."
It's also a problem for their deputies in the field. If no one answers after accidentally calling 911, deputies have to be dispatched.
"Instead of out working traffic, to cut down on our crashes, we are responding to multiple 911 hang-ups," Peterson said. "So, 911 hang-ups are deterring us from our everyday duties."
And it's not just Iowa County dealing with the problem. Every single sheriff's office in the WKOW viewing area told 27 News on Thursday that they're seeing the dramatic uptick.
One of those offices is Green County, where Lead Dispatcher Katherine Vetterli said they've seen 4 times as many hang-ups between April 1 and May 25 this year than they did last year.
"A lot of times it will be a cupholder, it'll be 'Oh, sorry, it was in the cupholder of my lawnmower, or my ATV, or in the cupholder of my car, or I just put it into my purse," Vetterli said. "I just can't tell you how many times I deal with those."
The automatic 911 dialing technologies can be turned off on most phones, but even dispatchers say they're worried about that solution, as the technologies can be helpful in some scenarios.
Cherek says the best thing you can do if you accidentally dial 911 is to just talk it out. That way, dispatchers can make sure everything is okay and that they don't need to send out deputies to your location.
It'll also save them a lot of time and resources.
"If the callers will just stay on the line and talk to us, the conversation can be over in approximately a minute and a half, two minutes," Cherek said. "It's that easy."