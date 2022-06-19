91st annual Fireman's Festival benefits Cottage Grove Fire Department

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Crowds in Cottage Grove reigned in this Father's Day weekend at the 91st annual Fireman's Festival.
The festival is home to rides, music, food and delicious treats. Each year, it raises money to purchase new equipment for the Cottage Grove Fire Department.
"This thing going on for over 90 years is an incredible asset to the community," Ryan Greendeer, a volunteer firefighter said.
This year, Greendeer said the department hopes to use the money raised to buy electric extraction tools, or electric 'jaws of life' as many people know them.
He said they are deployable within one minute and can make all the difference in saving lives.
"As anybody who has been in an accident knows, seconds really mattered and if we're able to deploy an electric jaws of life, on average five to 800% faster than we are the traditional hydraulic jaws of life, we know that we're going to at least make it make a difference in that individuals life," Greendeer said.
In addition to raising money to buy new equipment, Greendeer said the festival serves as an opportunity to connect with and recruit more volunteer firefighters to their department, which currently has 31 members.
"The numbers of volunteer firefighters has been down nationwide, and we know that when somebody calls 911, they expect the help to be there as soon as possible, so we need members who are willing to donate some time to the community," Greendeer said.
If you weren't able to make it to the Fireman's Festival, but want to donate to or volunteer with the Cottage Grove Fire Department, you are encouraged to reach out to them.