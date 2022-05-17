975,000 child ID kits to be distributed across Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) — Nearly 1 million National Child ID kits are being distributed to school aged children, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday.
The distribution is part of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Child ID Program.
According to Kaul, the kits will help parents protect their child's information if they were to go missing, like over 800,000 children do each year. By recording physical characteristics and fingerprints, the kit assists law enforcement efforts to locate the missing child.
“No parent should have to go through the nightmare of having a missing child, but thousands of parents are confronted with that tragedy every year,” said AG Kaul. “The National Child Identification Program empowers parents to collect information that can assist with identification if the unthinkable occurs and a child goes missing.”
The 975,000 kits are being distributed to public and private school students across the state for free.
Find more information about the National Child Identification Program at ChildIDProgram.com