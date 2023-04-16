A beloved athlete was among 4 people killed and more than 15 teens shot at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Marquette, Columbia, Dane and Green Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&