A cappella group 'Straight No Chaser' brings 25th anniversary tour to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the last 25 years, a group of college friends has been singing a cappella and entertaining audiences young and old.
"It's crazy to think that the group is still going strong and doing its thing," said Jasper Smith, one of the members of Straight No Chaser. "It's amazing. It's beyond our wildest dreams."
Smith says their friendship has truly kept them together. But they also don't take themselves too seriously.
"We like to say we take the music seriously, but we don't take ourselves too seriously," said Smith. "I think that, paired with keeping relevant with new music but also sticking to some classics, all of those kinds of things come together."
The group's 25th anniversary tour features a mix of classic songs and new music.
"You might see some Otis Redding in there, but you also might hear some Lizzo," Smith said.
And audiences can definitely expect to hear some Christmas music. That's how the group got discovered, after all.
"The group originally got discovered by way of a YouTube video," said Smith. "Our video of the 12 Days of Christmas went viral back in 2007 so we've kind of become known as a holiday group."
The group performs at 7:30 Wednesday night at the Overture Center.